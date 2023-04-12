Dalljiet Kaur shares a beautiful PIC with Nikhil Patel, gives a glimpse of their beach day

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. Soon after their wedding, as planned, Dalljiet moved to Kenya with Nikhil and her son Jaydon and plans on living there for a few years now. The actress has been constantly sharing glimpses of her new life in Kenya on social media. She has been giving a sneak peek of the daily routine that she is following in her new house located in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dalljiet Kaur's new post:

A few hours ago, Dalljiet Kaur took to her social media handle and dropped a new picture with Nikhil Patel. In this snap, the actress is all smiles as she poses with her husband. Dalljiet is seen wearing a red bralette and white bottoms whereas Nikhil is seen sporting blue printed shorts. The two look beautiful here as they stepped out for a beach day. In the caption of this post, Dalljiet used several emoticons. Fans even showered love on the couple and praised their chemistry.

Take a look at their PIC here-

For the uninformed, Nikhil and Dalljiet lovebirds met at a mutual friends' party in 2022 in Dubai and soon connected. After being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal. Speaking about their wedding, the actress shared several glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities that included mehendi, sangeet, and haldi.

Speaking about Nikhil Patel, he works in a finance company building brands and also works as a mentor and investor. He is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi, Kenya. Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from his previous marriage.

On the professional front, Dalljiet Kaur is a prominent name in the showbiz world. The actress has been a part of several shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Kaala Teeka among others. Dalljiet was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2.

