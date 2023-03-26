Dalljiet Kaur shares a VIDEO of her 'chudah' ceremony, says 'Every punjabi kudi will relate to the excitement'

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. The actress shared several glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities that included mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. She even shared amazing pictures and videos from her wedding where Dalljiet and Nikhil look made for each other. A day after their wedding, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand, for their Honeymoon and shared amazing photos and videos. For the unversed, Dalljiet recently shared a new post wherein she informed her fans that they have moved to Kenaya.

Dalljiet Kaur's new video:

Today, Dalljiet shared a video with her fans on her social media handle with her fans and followers. In this clip, we see Dalljiet dressed in her wedding outfit which is a pristine white lehenga and we see her family making her wear the chudah (bangles). The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress looks elated as she celebrates the ceremony with her family. Sharing this clip, Dalljiet wrote, "Every punjabi kudi will relate to the excitement of the chudah raaam…#dalniktake2."

Watch the video here-

Speaking about Dalljiet and Nikhil's love story, the lovebirds met at a mutual friends' party in 2022 in Dubai and soon connected. After being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal.

Speaking about Nikhil Patel, he works in a finance company building brands, and also works as a mentor and investor. He is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi, Kenya. Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from his previous marriage.

On the personal front, Dalljiet Kaur was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot and the couple has a son named Jaydon who lives with Dalljiet.

On the professional front, Dalljiet Kaur participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Known for her role as Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka, Dalljiet was last seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2.

