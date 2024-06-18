Dalljiet Kaur shares bold and beautiful post amid divorce rumors from estranged husband Nikhil Patel; WATCH

Dalljiet Kaur recently shared a new post on Instagram where she donned a stunning dress and posed confidently, exuding a captivating charm. In her reel, she celebrated her resilience and determination.

The actress captioned the post with an inspiring message: “Cheers to the strength! Cheers to smiling through everything!” This caption suggests that she is drawing on her inner strength and perseverance to stay positive despite the challenges she is currently facing in her personal life.

Through this post, Dalljiet seems to be encouraging herself and her followers to maintain a hopeful and courageous outlook in the face of adversity.

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur's post:

Dalljiet Kaur receives support from friend and TMKOC actress Sunayana Fouzdar

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fouzdar is one of Dalljiet Kaur's closest friends from the television industry. In a heartfelt show of support, Sunayana commented, “Even the strong deserve to be taken care of… and you deserve so much more.”

Just a few days ago, Bigg Boss 8 runner-up and Dalljiet’s dear friend Karishma Tanna also showed her support by posting an Instagram story. Karishma expressed that what happened was entirely unacceptable and pledged her full support to Dalljiet Kaur. She emphasized that strong women don't seek revenge; instead, they move forward and allow karma to handle the rest.

Dalljiet Kaur's estranged husband Nikhil Patel reacts to recent legal action

Advertisement

After Nikhil Patel served Kaur a legal notice to remove her belongings from his Kenyan residence following her accusations of his infidelity, a court document revealed that Patel is now barred from evicting Kaur and their child, Jaydon, or disposing of her possessions.

In response, Nikhil Patel has shared his perspective on the situation. He reiterates his wish for Dalljiet's happiness and stresses that he does not wish to be part of any publicity stunts while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Patel acknowledges the public's interest in these dramatic stories but believes that engaging with Dalljiet and addressing each of her claims about their past relationship and the current legal issues is counterproductive.

He hopes Dalljiet will also focus on her future rather than dwelling on their brief past together. Patel intends to maintain a separate and distant life from Dalljiet and the potential media narratives surrounding their situation.

About Dalljiet Kaur

Advertisement

Dalljiet Kaur, born on November 15, 1982, is a prominent Indian television actress. She is best recognized for her roles as Niyati in Kulvaddhu, Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka. She also emerged as the winner of Nach Baliye alongside Shalin Bhanot. Further, in 2019, she appeared as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor wants to see these Bollywood celebrities as contestants; his choice for host will blow your mind