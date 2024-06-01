Lately, Dalljiet Kaur's marriage to Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel has been in the headlines. The reports of trouble in their marriage surfaced all over the internet several weeks ago. Apart from sharing cryptic posts, the actress accused her husband of extramarital affairs. However, in an unusual turn of events, Dalljiet recently shared a romantic video on her social media handle, marking one year and three months since her wedding to Nikhil.

Amid her ugly separation from Nikhil, Dalljiet dropping her wedding video featuring special moments has come as a surprise. However, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress disabled the comments.

Dalljiet Kaur's recent social media post

It goes without saying that Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have been going through a rough patch for a long time. Days after accusing him of cheating on her, the actress posted her wedding video. The throwback clip features their grand marriage ceremony. It is a compilation of the moments from the Haldi ceremony and the reception. Besides the festivities, the video also has Nikhil's daughter from his previous marriage expressing happiness over him finding someone.

Have a look at the caption here:

Just prior to her marriage video, Dalljiet Kaur dropped a video with a cryptic caption. It read, "Sindoor aur choodha sirf ek gehna nahi, maayke ki umeed aur swabhiman hota hai. (Sindoor and bangles are not just jewelry; they represent the hope and pride of one's parental home).”

However, she soon edited the caption and instead used two emojis. In the clip, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wore a red Anarkali dress while flaunting her sindoor.

Also, a few days ago, the actress uploaded a video from a recent shoot and penned an ambiguous caption. It read, "She chooses her silence for the sake of her kids. While her family holds her tight not to let her fall. She waits……….. Hey SN do u have a kid too?"

Nikhil Patel releases statement after accusations of an extramarital affair

Following Dalljiet Kaur's extramarital affair accusations, her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, addressed the issue and said, "I have always believed in addressing misunderstandings with clarity and respect. It is important to set the record straight, not just for myself but for everyone involved. I sincerely wish Dalljiet all the best and hope we can all move forward positively."

For the uninitiated, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married on March 10, 2023. Before marrying him, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress was previously married to Shalin Bhanot but they separated in 2015. she accused the ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant of domestic violence.

