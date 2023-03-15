Dalljiet Kaur talks about her wedding preparations; Says 'Shalin is very happy about it and my new life'

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is making headlines ever since her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. However, few days back, Dalljeet has announced that she will be tying the knot with her fiance Nikhil Patel. She received best wishes from all her fans, friends and even from Shalin. Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about her wedding preparations and also said what her ex-husband said about her marriage.

Dalljiet Kaur opens about her wedding preparations

In a conversation with a tabloid, Dalljiet said ‘Shalin is very happy about my wedding. Shalin and my relationship is very cordial now. In fact, I get angry with him the most also sometimes but I will always wish good for him. I want him to grow in life and I am very happy that he’s at a stage in life where he’s doing very well career wise. His show is going to come out soon and the launch is on March 18. He’s a good actor, fabulous dancer and very hardworking.’

She further added that ‘He got what he wanted and I am very happy that he will be busy and doing work. I just have good wishes for him. I think he deserves all that he’s getting now and I wish him all the best. He is a good actor and finally he has got a good platform. He is very happy about my wedding and new life. Whenever he meets us, he meets very warmly and he’s very happy for Jaydon.’

About Dalljiet Kaur

On the professional front, Dalljiet has been part of this industry since 2004 and has worked in several shows like- Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and many more. She also participated in reality shows-Nach Baliye 4 and Bigg Boss 13. Talking about her personal life, the actress is all set to tie knot with her UK based fiance Nikhil Patel in March. The lovebirds met at a friend's party in Dubai.

