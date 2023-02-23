Dalljiet Kaur to Dipika Kakar: 5 celebs who found love once again

The entertainment industry never fails to dish out major couple goals by showcasing dreamy love tales. Celebs put their best efforts to make every relationship look like the best. In the telly industry, the actors spend most of their time together due to which their reel-life bonding drastically changes to real-life bonding. While several actors get hitched, some marriages unfortunately don't work out as planned. However, while some struggle to move on in their lives others are lucky enough to find love again and promise with them forever.

Dalljiet Kaur:

Dalljiet Kaur was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot. The couple fell in love while shooting for the daily soap Kulvaddhu in 2006. The lovebirds then tied the knot in 2009 and became parents to a son Jaydon in 2014. However, their marriage hit rock bottom when the actress accused Shalin of domestic violence and filed for divorce. However, Shalin and Dalljiet then decided to be on cordial terms even after parting ways for the sake of their son.

Now, Dalljiet recently announced her marriage to her UK-based fiance Nikhil Patel on social media. Nikhil and Dalljiet met at a friend's party last year in Dubai. They started talking when Dalljiet noticed blue nail polish on his toes. Dalljiet shared, “He replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time.” Speaking about their engagement, after being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal and confirmed to tie the knot in March.

Dipika Kakar:

Dipika Kakar, popularly known for her stint in Sasural Simar Ka, is now happily married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim. But before tying the knot with Shoaib in 2018, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson in 2011. However, things did not work out between the two, and Dipika and Raunak separated in 2015. Speaking about Dipika and Shoaib, the two met on the sets of the show Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love while shooting for it. They then decided to take the plunge and tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. Shoaib and Dipika enjoy a massive fan following owing to their chemistry.

Kamya Panjabi:

Kamya Panjabi did not have it easy. The actress tied the knot with Bunty Negi in 2003 but ended her marriage in 2013. The two have a daughter, Aara, who is now solely under Kamya's care. While Kamya's relationship with Karan Patel went kaput, she found everlasting love in Delhi-based medical professional, Shalabh Dang. They tied the knot in 2020.

Tanaaz Irani:

Tanaaz Irani is a well-known celebrity in the showbiz world and has been a part of numerous shows and films. Speaking about her personal life, the actress was very young when she tied the knot with her first husband, Farid Currim. She was 20 when she became a mother to her first daughter Zianne. She then parted ways with Currim and focused on her career. Tanaaz then met Bakhtiyaar Irani while shooting for Fame Gurukul, and the two fell in love. The two decided to get married, but Bakhtiyaar's family was against their marriage as he was seven years younger than Tanaaz. However, after convincing his family the two got hitched in 2007. The next year Tanaaz gave birth to a baby boy Zeus, and in 2011, they became parents to a baby girl Zara. Tanaaz and Bakhtiyaar have hence proved the true meaning of real love and are happily married now.

Sanjeev Seth:

Sanjeev Seth, popularly known for his stint in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was first married to actress Resham Tipnis. Resham was 20 and Sanjeev was 32 when the two tied the knot in 1993. Later, the duo became parents to two children, a boy, and a girl. However, after several years of being married, Sanjeev and Resham decided to part ways in 2004. Sanjeev then remarried his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star actress Lata Sabharwal Seth on the insistence of his kids in 2010. Sanjeev and Lata became parents to a son in May 2013.