Dalljiet Kaur to marry NRI Nikhil Patel in March? Know about her fiance

Popular telly actress Dalljeet Kaur, who shot to fame as a Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has confirmed her marriage with Nikhil Patel, who works in a finance company in the UK. She was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot and has a son with him, Jaydon Bhanot. After being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet got engaged to Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal and confirmed to tie the knot in March. Nikhil Patel was born and raised in London, where he works now. He has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Currently, he is located in Nairobi, Africa for work. Dalljiet met him in Dubai at a mutual friend’s party, and they instantly bonded over their shared love for children. While none of them was looking for romance, and it was just two single parents chatting, over time they fell in love with each other.

The actress shared that she missed having a companion, but at the same time, she was afraid of making a wrong decision. However, with time she decided to give love a second chance and shared, “I am in love with Nikhil and can feel butterflies in my stomach every time he calls me. I never thought this would happen. I always thought that I would marry first and then fall in love.”

On being asked about her plans after marriage, Dalljiet confirmed, "The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London."

The actress posted about her beau Nikhil Patel on Instagram today. Sharing a beautiful shot together, she wrote, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written.”