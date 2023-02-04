Dalljiet Kaur to marry NRI Nikhil Patel in March? Know about her fiance
Popular TV actress, Dalljiet Kaur, earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot confirmed her marriage with Nikhil Patel. Read all the details here.
Popular telly actress Dalljeet Kaur, who shot to fame as a Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has confirmed her marriage with Nikhil Patel, who works in a finance company in the UK. She was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot and has a son with him, Jaydon Bhanot. After being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet got engaged to Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal and confirmed to tie the knot in March.
Nikhil Patel was born and raised in London, where he works now. He has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Currently, he is located in Nairobi, Africa for work. Dalljiet met him in Dubai at a mutual friend’s party, and they instantly bonded over their shared love for children. While none of them was looking for romance, and it was just two single parents chatting, over time they fell in love with each other.
The actress shared that she missed having a companion, but at the same time, she was afraid of making a wrong decision. However, with time she decided to give love a second chance and shared, “I am in love with Nikhil and can feel butterflies in my stomach every time he calls me. I never thought this would happen. I always thought that I would marry first and then fall in love.”
On being asked about her plans after marriage, Dalljiet confirmed, "The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London."
The actress posted about her beau Nikhil Patel on Instagram today. Sharing a beautiful shot together, she wrote, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written.”
Dalljiet Kaur’s bond with Shalin Bhanot
Dalljiet Kaur met Shalin Bhanot during the shooting of the soap Kulvaddhu in 2006, and the lovebirds tied the knot in 2009. However, things took an ugly turn, and the actress accused Shalin of domestic violence and filed for divorce. Talking about her present relationship with Shalin, the actress said that they are on cordial terms and she wants to put their son above everything else. So, even if she moves abroad post-marriage, she will bring her son to India to meet his father.
READ ALSO India Idol 13 Promo: Mumtaaz and Dharmendra to grace; '70s beauty dances on iconic song 'Shehri Babu'
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more