Dalljiet Kaur visits Kenya amid separation rumors with estranged husband Nikhil Patel; drops PIC

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have been making headlines for some time now for their rocky marriage. While Dalljiet has not confirmed their separation and has been posting cryptic notes on social media, Nikhil confirmed the news in a recent interview. Amid this, it seems Dalljiet has visited Kenya, where Nikhil lives. Posting a picture on social media, she highlighted the location.

Dalljiet Kaur visits Kenya

On June 11, Dalljiet Kaur took to social media to upload a picture from her window with the caption, “Morning views be like.” In the next photo, where she is seen enjoying with two other girls, Dalljiet revealed the location. Writing the caption, “When you meet your girl squad,” she pinned the location, Nairobi, Kenya.

Check out Dalljiet Kaur’s pictures here:

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur’s estranged husband, Nikhil Patel is a Kenya based businessman. After their marriage last year, Dalljiet moved to Kenya with son Jaydon to start a new life.

Everything to know about Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s ugly spat

Talking about Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage, they tied the knot on March 10, 2023, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their family and close friends in India. Dalljiet moved to Kenya with him immediately after the marriage. The couple seemed happy in love and Dalljiet often shared glimpses of her new life in Kenya on social media.

Advertisement

But things took a turn when in January, 2024, Dalljiet moved back to India with her son Jaydon. This gave rise to rumors of separation, and Dalljiet remained silent. After a few days, her team issued a statement saying she is in the country for her mother's surgery.

Very recently, Dalljiet posted a note on social media on an extra marital affair which broke all hell loose. For the last few weeks, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress has been dropping cryptic posts related to love, marriage, and betrayal. Recently, she also posted her wedding video but deleted it after receiving flak from netizens.

Nikhil Patel, the Kenya-based businessman didn’t remain silent for long. WIthin days, he has released an official statement sharing his side of the story. He confirmed their separation and claimed to have also taken legal action against the Bigg Boss 13 fame for posting pictures and video footage from their marriage ceremony without his consent.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Dalljiet was previously married to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Shalin Bhanot but the two parted ways in 2015.

ALSO READ: Dalljiet Kaur posts cryptic note on erasing truth; shares engagement ring PIC amid separation battle with Nikhil Patel