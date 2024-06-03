Actress Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's turbulent married life has been grabbing eyeballs lately. The feud started after the actress publicly accused her estranged husband of having an extramarital affair. She had exposed Nikhil on social media and that didn't go well with him. Nikhil had released an official statement expressing his side on this matter. Now, the businessman has decided to take legal action against Dalljiet.

Nikhil Patel reveals why he sent legal notice to Dalljiet:

Nikhil Patel has sent Dalljiet Kaur a legal notice under the Indian Penal Code, The Information Technology Act of 2000 (India), and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 (India).

Revealing why he took this extreme step, the Kenya-based businessman said, "As a normal citizen of the world, it is very disturbing to see how the gaps in online protection laws both in India and globally can, and are, often exploited by those who choose to gain cheap media attention through careless actions that place innocent children and women at risk."

For the uninformed, on May 1 (Saturday), Dalljiet Kaur dropped the wedding video of hers and Nikhil on her Instagram handle. In the clip, Nikhil's younger daughter was seen delivering a speech for the couple. The video also had some emotional and precious moments of Dalljiet and Nikhil as they were set to tie the knot. Their friends and families were also a part of their special day. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, within minutes the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress decided to delete the post. This action of Dalljiet has offended her estranged husband. In his statement, Nikhil stated, "Sharing pictures and video footage without consent of those involved, particularly in the case of children, who are always a vulnerable group in society and who always require protection of the law, is illegal and negligent.”

Take a look at the post here-

Nikhil wants Dalljiet to collect her belongings:

Nikhil even revealed that his team contacted Dalljiet to collect her remaining belongings that have been there in his house located in Kenya. He mentioned that Kaur should take her belongings in June otherwise he would donate them to charity. Nikhil said that he has no obligation to store them for her and has requested her on several occasions to collect them.

The Kenya-based businessman stated that he won't tolerate any harassment going forward, and will take the sternest legal action available against Dalljiet if she continues her unlawful actions. Dalljiet's comment on this is still awaited.

Speaking of Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage, they got married on March 10, 2023, in a private ceremony, surrounded by their family and close friends. Patel has two daughters Aariyana and Aanika, from his first wife whereas Dalljiet has a son Jaydon from her first husband Shalin Bhanot.

ALSO READ: Dalljiet Kaur’s estranged husband Nikhil Patel posts cryptic note about making mistakes amid separation rumors: 'Lesson learned...'