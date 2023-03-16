Dalljiet Kaur's fiance Nikhil Patel shares a VIDEO of his and Jaydon's 'first father-son barnet chop'

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is gearing up for her wedding with fiance Nikhil Patel which is scheduled on March 18. The actress is on cloud nine as she is all set to enter a new phase of her life. Today, March 16 Dalljiet and Nikhil's pre-wedding festivities have begun. Dalljiet has been sharing several glimpses of her wedding preparation with her fans and followers on her Instagram handle. She recently shared a romantic video with her fans wherein we saw Nikhil Patel proposing to the actress.

Nikhil Patel shares a video:

Just like Dalljiet, her fiance Nikhil Patel is also keeping his followers updated and has been giving a sneak peek into the wedding preparations. Today Nikhil shared a video on his Instagram handle with Dalljiet's son Jaydon. In this video, we can see Nikhil and Jaydon bonding well and have stepped out to get a haircut together. Sharing this video, Nikhil wrote, "Our first Father & Son barnet chop!" This video has received massive reactions and comments from fans.

Watch the video here-

A few days ago, Dalljiet Kaur announced her marriage to Nikhil Patel on social media. The actress had even shared how love bloomed between the two. Nikhil and Dalljiet met at a friend's party last year in Dubai. They started talking when Dalljiet noticed blue nail polish on his toes. Dalljiet shared, “He replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ She shared, "Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time.” Speaking about their engagement, after being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal.

About Nikhil Patel:

Nikhil Patel works in a finance company building brands and also works as a mentor and investor. He is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi Kenya. Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from his previous marriage. After tying the knot with Nikhil, Dalljiet will also move to Kenya with her son Jaydon.

