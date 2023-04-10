Dalljiet Kaur's new husband Nikhil and son Jaydon are bonding well, actress shares a cute glimpse of it

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is making headlines ever since her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Currently, the actress is enjoying her new phase of life as she tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. She has recently moved to Nairobi, Kenya with her son Jaydon and hubby. For the unversed, Jaydon is the son of Dalljiet and Shalin but after their divorce the actress got the custody of him. Recently, she shared an adorable video of her son and Nikhil and we are just in awe.

Daljjiet shares a cutesy video of Jaydon and Nikhil

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dalljiet Kaur shared an adorable video of her son Jaydon along with his stepdad Nikhil. In the video, we can see the latter tying the shoelace of the little one whereas he was making weird face for the camera. Well, it was quite evident from the video that Jaydon is getting along with his stepdad really well. Moreover, Dalljiet also shared that his son has bonded really well with Nikhil’s daughter Aariyana. The latter is perfect elder sibling as she is very protective of Jaydon.

Check out the glimpse here

About Dalljiet Kaur

On the professional front, Dalljiet has been part of this industry since 2004 and has worked in several shows like- Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and many more. She also participated in reality shows-Nach Baliye 4 and Bigg Boss 13. Talking about her personal life, the actress is all set to tie knot with her UK based fiance Nikhil Patel in March. The lovebirds met at a friend's party in Dubai.

