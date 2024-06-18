Dance Deewane 3's Suniel Shetty reveals number of guests who attended Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding; it will definitely shock you

Celeb couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are known to be a beloved duo in the TV industry and have a massive fan following. The celeb couple keeps their audiences entertained with their vlogs and podcasts. The recent guest on Bharti and Haarsh's podcast was talented Bollywood star Suniel Shetty. While talking to them, Suniel got candid about his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding.

While talking to them, Dance Deewane 3 judge Suniel Shetty revealed how many guests were invited to the wedding and shared more details about his daughter's special day.

Suniel Shetty reveals how many guests attended Athiya's wedding:

Bharti Singh shared how she never saw Suniel Shetty attending parties or events. Further, she shared that she has seen Suniel mostly during his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding. Sharing details about his daughter's wedding, the respected actor said, "There were 70 guests in the house. The wedding happened at home." Well, that's a shocking number considering it was a celebrity wedding.

On Bharti Singh and Haarsh's podcast, the actor said that a lot of people told him some might feel bad if they were not invited to the wedding; however, he still decided to go with his decision.

Suneil Shetty revealed that even his daughter, Athiya Shetty wanted fewer people at her wedding. He shared that there were only 70 guests and no one else. The actor expressed how people were inspired to see that only 70 guests were invited to the wedding.

Further, he added, "Including the groom and bride's side, there were only 70 people." Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were surprised to hear this revelation.

When asked if he had fun with only a few people in attendance, Shetty stated, "100 percent. I even know who ate what and how much. The idea was 'Atithi devo bhava'. We have forgotten that. We call 5000 people and don't attend anyone." The actor mentioned how guests attend functions to give their best wishes and explained how it doesn't look nice to ignore them after inviting them.

Suniel Shetty talks about Athiya and Rahul:

Reflecting on his emotions on Athiya's wedding day, Shetty recalled, "Being so emotional, I thought I would cry too much. Even people told me this. Of course, emotionally, it impacted me. But we have a nice boy for her. I often feel that we have welcomed a son into the family."

He expressed how he never imagined that his daughter would get married to a cricketer. Suniel stated that people asked him whether he manifested a partner like KL Rahul for his daughter, as he is obsessed with cricket. The actor praised his son-in-law and stated how he admires Rahul's calm behavior.

Speaking about Athiya Shetty's wedding, the actress tied the knot to KL Rahul on January 23, 2023.

