Bharti Singh needs no introduction. The laughter queen is known for her impeccable humor and also for being quite emotional. The comedian-host was admitted to the hospital recently for gallbladder surgery. She resumed work soon after the surgery. In Dance Deewane 4's finale episode, Bharti spoke about judge Suniel Shetty's sweet gesture when she was hospitalized.

Bharti Singh reveals Suniel Shetty called her

Expressing her thoughts about how much the team of Dance Deewane 4 means to her, Bharti Singh revealed that she received a phone call from Suniel Shetty recently when she was hospitalized. She said, "Achanak se phone aata hai, aap hospital mey ho, 'Baccha tu theek hai?' Maine pucha kaun? Woh bole 'Mai Suneil'. Aap maan nahi sakte sir mai aadhi theek hogai. Maine pure khandaan mey bol diya ke Suniel Shetty ka phone aaya tha. Mere liye bahot badi baat hai yeh."

(Suddenly, I got a call in the hospital asking me about my health. When enquired, I got to know it was Suniel Shetty's call. My health improved after that and I told everyone in the family about the call. It is a big deal for me.)

Take a look at Bharti Singh's clip from Dance Deewane 4 sets:

While Bharti was emotional sharing her thoughts, the Hera Pheri actor was also teary-eyed. The segment ended with Singh hugging Madhuri and Suniel.

Dance Deewane 4 had a successful run with Nitin MJ and Gaurav Sharma being declared as the winners. The show was judged by Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit. Shetty made his debut as a celebrity judge in the reality TV show genre while Madhuri was retained by the makers as a judge from previous seasons.

Many Bollywood veterans like Karishma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Govinda among others graced the show as special guests.

