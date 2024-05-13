Dance Deewane 4, with its theme of showcasing performances of contestants spanning three generations, is currently keeping the viewers hooked. The show’s host, Bharti Singh, also does a fabulous job entertaining the viewers, along with the celebrity judges, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty.

Check out the videos of them from the sets of the show today.

Bharti Singh returns to sets after surgery

The comedienne, Bharti Singh, had a gall bladder surgery very recently, and she got discharged from the hospital over the weekend. In one of her earlier vlogs, she mentioned that she wrapped up Dance Deewane shoots and went straight to the hospital.

We couldn’t help but admire Bharti Singh’s spirit as she stepped out of her vanity and had a light-hearted conversation with the paps.

Watch Bharti Singh’s video here:

Bharti Singh also looked gorgeous, donning a long mint green skirt attached to a pleated dupatta of the same color. The three-quarter-sleeved blouse has a shibori print of a similar shade. She wore a silver cuff on her left wrist and a watch on her right. We love the silver danglers she paired with the outfit, keeping her hair styled and open from the back.

Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane sets

The judge, Suniel Shetty, looked dapper in a blue suit. Anna's navy blue striped suit with a shirt of the same color underneath was paired with brown shoes. With the first two buttons of the shirt left open and wearing black shades, he would give tough competition to any of the young actors any day when it comes to stealing the limelight with style.

Our favorite, Madhuri Dixit, wore a pink and orange lehenga choli and looked every bit of the diva that she is. She adjusted her shades and rested one hand on her waist as she posed for the paps. The pink and orange patterned flowy skirt was paired with a simple pink blouse and a pink dupatta with small white motifs.

Check out Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit's video here:

