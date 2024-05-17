Dance Deewane 4 PROMO: Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh join in to show support to Nithin and Gaurav

Dance Deewane 4 is gearing for an entertaining week as the focus shifts to semi-finals. The coming episodes will give the top six finalists of the popular reality show. While Urmila Matondkar will be gracing as the guest judge, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh will be coming to promote their upcoming programme, Laughter Chefs. They will be seen supporting Nithin and Gaurav.

Nithin and Gaurav’s electrifying performance impresses Jannat and Reem

The new promo of Dance Deewane 4 uploaded on the official handle of ColorsTV kicks off with the host Bharti Singh inviting Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh to the stage. The ladies look glamorous in their respective ensemble as they enter the show with bouquets in their hands.

Bharti teases Jannat and Reem for coming with flowers on the show and not even messaging her when she was hospitalized recently. To this, Jannat reveals that they have got the bouquet for Nithin and Gaurav. The dancer duo gets excited on hearing this.

The host then tells them that Jannat and Reem have come to see their performance. Nithin and Gaurav present a wonderful act, leaving the judges and the guests spellbound with their moves. Suniel Shetty calls it an ‘outstanding and blockbuster’ performance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Post this, Bharti talks about Gaurav’s fondness for Jannat Zubair. Meanwhile, Gaurav’s parents also come on the show. In the later part of the teaser, Jannat and Reem get into a fun banter with Bharti as they bring cupcakes without frosting. After doing the icing on stage, they serve the cakes to contestants before taking a leave.

The caption of the promo reads, “Nithin aur Gaurav ki blockbuster performance dekhne aaye Jannat aur Reem! (Jannat and Reem arrived to witness the blockbuster performance of Nithin and Gaurav!)”

Take a look at the recent promo of Dance Deewane 4:

About Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane 4 premiered on February 3, 2024. It has Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty in the judging panel. The reality show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

Deepanita, Yuvansh-Yuvraj, Chainveer-Chirashree, Isha-Siddharth, Taranjot-Kashvi, Mukesh-Sargam, Varsha-Shrirang, Nithin-Gaurav, and Harsha-Divansh are currently in the race to lift the coveted title.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 4 promo: Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty re-create iconic scene from THIS movie with Urmila Matondkar