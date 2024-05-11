Ahead of Madhuri Dixit’s birthday on May 15, the makers of Dance Deewane 4 will be dedicating the upcoming episode to her. In this episode, the contestants will be dancing to the beats of Madhuri’s special numbers from various films.

The judge will receive a warm welcome from the contestants, co-judge Suneil Shetty, and host Bharti Singh. Not just that, the actress will get a sweet surprise as her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene, will join the judges' panel. There’s more, as Madhuri gets emotional after receiving messages from these special ones in her life.

Madhuri Dixit gets emotional on receiving wishes from sons and sister:

The promo opened with host Bharti Singh highlighting that since Madhuri Dixit has been getting wishes from all over the world on her 57th birthday, some of her loved ones also want to wish her well. On this note, the host played the video message of Madhuri’s sister, Rupa Dixit Dandekar, where she recalled all the magical moments from their childhood.

In her message, Rupa said that she couldn't believe how her younger sister had grown up to be a respected person. She wished the actress to keep smiling and deliver performances.

Further, the judge gets teary eyes after watching her sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene, send her love through a video message. They mentioned how Mother’s Day and her birthday are around the corner at the same time. The duo called their mother their role model, rock, and their inspiration.

Further, they mentioned how much they missed their mother as they were far away, whereas later they promised to meet her during summer vacations. After that, the Devdas actress couldn’t control her emotions.

Looking, Madhuri Dixit burst into tears, Bharti said, “Hug karna to banta hai apko. Aapke bete dekh kar mujhe apne bete ki yaad aa gayi (I think I should give you a tight hug. Your sons reminded me of my son).” The Dance Deewane 4 host then goes up and shares a hug with the judges.

Further, Singh asked the veteran actress about the surprises, to which the Tezaab actress replied, “Bahut bahut acha laga. Thank you, Dance Deewane; mera birthday aaplogo ne itna special banaya. Thank you all of you, sab performances jo hamesha aap ache hi karte hain (It was so good. Thank you, Dance Deewane, for making my birthday so special. Thank you for all the extra special performances today).”

Further, she thanked all the parents of the contestants who were also involved in the performances. Madhuri wished them all a happy Mother's Day.

More about Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane 4 is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh. The show is telecasted every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors TV.

