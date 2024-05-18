Dance Deewane 4 is heading towards its finale. Every contestant is putting their best foot forward to remain in the race to win the coveted title. In the coming week, the reality show will unveil the top six contestants. It is going to be packed with a lot of entertainment for the viewers with the spotlight shifting to semi-finals.

In the fresh promo of the dance show, viewers witness a glimpse of the talented duo Divansh and Harsha’s upcoming performance. The two will leave a lasting impression on the judges with their act. While Madhuri Dixit Nene will feel thrilled after watching them exhibit their moves, Urmila Matondkar will be seen enacting a ghost.

Divansh and Harsha’s performance wins over judges

The new teaser of Dance Deewane 4 uploaded on the official handle of ColorsTV opens with the brilliant act by Divansh and Harsha on the hit track Satrangi Re from Dil Se. Divansh plays the ghost in their performance and his act does manage to frighten the judges. They give a standing ovation to the contestants.

While Madhuri shows how she got goosebumps after watching their performance, Urmila Matondkar, who will appear as a guest judge this week, is seen pulling a fun act on the host Bharti Singh. She will scare her by acting like a ghost.

Urmila brought along a mystery bag with her. When Bharti teased her by saying that she seemingly moved in with her stuff, the actress created suspense about the briefcase. She prompted the presenter to open it and the bag unveiled six tickets to the finale.

The caption of the promo reads, “Emotions aur kamaal ke stunts se bhaara hua hai Harsha aur Divansh ka yeh performance! (Harsha and Divansh’s performance is filled with emotions and amazing stunts!)”

Take a look at the recent promo of Dance Deewane 4:

About Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane 4 started on February 3, 2024. It has Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty in the judging panel. The reality show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

Currently, Deepanita, Yuvansh-Yuvraj, Chainveer-Chirashree, Isha-Siddharth, Taranjot-Kashvi, Mukesh-Sargam, Varsha-Shrirang, Nithin-Gaurav, and Harsha-Divansh are fighting for the trophy.

