Dance Deewane 4 is keeping the spectators hooked with its entertaining episodes every weekend. The show which showcases participants from various generations displaying their dancing skills, is now heading towards its end. The upcoming installment of the same will welcome veteran actress Urmila Matondkar as the guest judge. She will bring along six tickets to the finale.

Urmila Matondkar graces Dance Deewane 4 with special motive

The new promo of Dance Deewane 4 uploaded on the official handle of ColorsTV begins with the participants showing their dance moves on the hit track Aaj Ki Raat from 2006 film Don. As they wrap up their performance, celebrity judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty along with the host Bharti Singh appear on the stage. While Madhuri opted for a colorful ensemble for the event, Suniel suited up in a blue-colored striped formal set.

Soon after, Urmila Matondkar joins in with a briefcase in her hand. Bharti jokes with her and states that the makers wanted Urmila to come on the show from the beginning, but seems like she has come to stay there, indicating at the bag that the actress is carrying. The Judaai star says that the briefcase contains the most precious thing in this world. She then makes the presenter open the briefcase. After finding six tickets to the finale in it, Bharti announces that the show will get its top six this week.

The caption of the promo reads, “Dil thaam ke baithiye kyunki shuru ho raha hai the ultimate race to finale (Hold your heart as the ultimate race to finale is about to begin) Who’s your pick to get the ticket to the finale ? Let us know in the comments!”

Take a look at the recent teaser of Dance Deewane 4:

About Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane aired for the first time in June 2018. The show witnesses a captivating dance competition between the contestants from multiple generations. The first generation features the youngest dancers while the third generation has the oldest ones.

The 4th chapter of Dance Dewaane premiered on February 3, 2024. It has Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty in the judging panel. The reality show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

Deepanita, Yuvansh-Yuvraj, Chainveer-Chirashree, Isha-Siddharth, Taranjot-Kashvi, Mukesh-Sargam, Varsha-Shrirang, Nitin-Gaurav, and Harsha-Divansh are currently fighting for the trophy.

