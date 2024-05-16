Suniel Shetty needs no introduction as he has given some of the biggest blockbusters to the Indian cinema. Often he is remembered for his iconic dialogues of the movie Dhadkan. Not only in love stories, Shetty has also proved his iron in comedy movies. After showcasing his versatility in movies, he made a solid comeback on television as a judge of the dance reality show alongside Madhuri Dixit in Dance Deewane 4.

Suniel Shetty recently posted some super cute photos with the youngest contestants of the show, Yuvraj and Yuvansh. Don't forget to check them out below!

Suniel Shetty’s PICS with Yuvraj and Yuvansh

A couple of hours ago, Suniel Shetty shared a bunch of glimpses with the youngest participants of Dance Deewane 4, Yuvraj and Yuvansh. The visuals showed the judge dancing along with them, striking poses, and enjoying a lovely time in his vanity van.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “Baby’s Day out with Yuvraj & Yuvansh.”

The contestants were seen wearing orange tracksuits with black t-shirts, while Shetty was wearing a blue three-piece suit, with black formal shoes.

Fans’ reaction

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, the comment section was flooded with the love and affection of the fans. One of the users wrote, “I still remember your music album 'Jungle mein ek sher!' it was so cute... These pics reminded me of that.” Another user wrote, “What lovely pics.”

Looking at this sweet gesture towards Yuvraj and Yuvansh, fans appreciated the Dance Deewane 4 judge with their open heart.

More about Dance Deewane 4

Urmila Matondkar will be joining as a guest judge in the upcoming episode of DanceDeewane 4. Not only that, but Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, and Urmila will also be recreating the enchanting 90's era by performing a reprised scene from the movie Judaai. The scene will be directed by the host Bharti Singh. And to add to the excitement, the season finale will kick off this weekend.

