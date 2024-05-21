Dance Deewane 4 is in the last leg, and the viewers will soon get the winner of the season. The makers roped in the popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as one of the judges on the show, while Madhuri Dixit was retained from the previous seasons.

As the show's grand finale is around the corner, the audiences can expect a lot of surprises from the episodes. One of them is that Suniel Shetty will take over the stage and give a smashing performance on songs from his 1997 hit Border.

Suniel Shetty to perform at Dance Deewane 4 grand finale

Suniel Shetty, known for his tough acts in Bollywood, will be seen giving a heartwarming performance inspired by his movie Border. He will perform an act on the movie's heart-touching song, Sandese Aate Hai, depicting the emotions of Indian Army soldiers.

The soldiers' emotional turmoil, along with undying love for the country, is well depicted in Shetty's performance on the Dance Deewane 4 stage. While the performance was uploaded on Colors' official channel earlier, it was deleted later.

Take a look at a recent glimpse from Dance Deewane season 4 here:

Dance Deewane 4 finalists

After a long run, the show has got its top 6 finalists who will battle it out to win the trophy of the show. The top 6 contenders are Taranjot- Kashvi, Chainveer- Chirashree, Yuvraj- Yuvansh, Harsha- Devansh, Varsha- Shrirang, and Nitin- Gaurav.

The viewers have been voting relentlessly for their favorite performers, while many celebrities have also chosen their favorites and posted vote-appeals for them on their social media handles.

The previous episodes of Dance Deewane 4

In the previous episode of Dance Deewane 4, famous Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar graced the show with her presence. Everybody on set enjoyed with her, and she gave insights to the contestants on their performances. She also played a prank on the host, Bharti Singh, by acting as if she's possessed. Bharti was left extremely scared.

