Daughters' Day: Rajeev Sen drops an adorable video celebrating little one Ziana and it will leave you in awe

Daughters are considered angels in the lives of parents and on the special occasion of Daughters' Day, parents cherish the blessing of being a parent to girl child. Given his turbulent personal life, Rajeev Sen, a known name in the industry, posted a heartfelt video and message for little one Ziana. While Rajeev and ex-wife Charu Asopa have seperated, they are co-parenting their baby girl- Ziana.

Rajeev Sen's video with Ziana on Daughters' day

Rajeev shared a cute video of goofing around with his little one Ziana on social media. In the video, Rajeev expresses his affection to Ziana in an adorable way while Ziana reciprocates the love. Rajeev captioned the video as "Happy Daughters day to my beautiful princess Ziana. Mummy & papa loves u the most. Wow".

Have a look at the cute video

Charu and Rajeev's turbulent past

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married on June 16, 2019, in Goa in a lavish ceremony. However, reports of trouble in their paradise started doing the rounds right after a few months. The couple went on and off for several times before finally heading for divorce. The couple welcomed their first baby on 1st November 2021. They tried to reconcile for their daughter, however, destiny had other plans. The duo finally got legally divorced on June 8, 2023, a week before their four-year wedding anniversary. The couple decided to be cordial and co-parent their daughter while Ziana stays with Charu. The couple meets up often for festive celebrations and special occasions.

Rajeev Sen's professional life

Rajeev is known for his performances in projects like Iti and Peshawar. He has worked with popular actors like Vivek Oberoi, Tahir Shabbir, Rushad Rana, Rakshanda Khan among others. As per reports, he was approached for Bigg Boss, but he didn't take it up. Rajeev happens to be popular actor Sushmita Sen's cousin brother. Sushmita has been quite close to Rajeev and Charu.

