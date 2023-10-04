Daydreamer to You Knock On My Door: 5 popular Turkish rom-coms to binge-watch with your partner

Romantic comedies, popularly known as rom-coms, are the most loved and popular genres of entertainment which is known for their heartwarming and humorous storyline. They explore the complexities of human emotions while providing light-hearted entertainment. While India has a ton of rom-com stories in the form of films, web shows and series, the same genre is loved all over the world. Rom-coms movies often revolve around love, family, friendship, and personal growth while delivering a healthy dose of humor into the storyline.

Though the culture, content, information and people vary from country to country, the emotions conceived by the audience remain similar. Similar to how Indian dramas have gained attention, Turkish TV shows have also become popular in recent years thanks to different media platforms. Turkish rom-coms, in particular, have gained a lot of fans both in Turkey and internationally. These Turkish rom-coms keep winning over audiences with their heartwarming stories, making them a beloved genre. So, we thought of treating you with a list of the top 5 popular Turkish rom-coms that you'll enjoy watching with your partners.

5 popular Turkish rom-coms to binge-watch with your partner:

Daydreamer:

Daydreamer (Erkenci Kus), starring Demet Ozdemir (who essayed Sanem Aydin) and Can Yaman (who essayed Can Divit), is one of the most popular rom-coms which has 1 season consisting of 51 episodes. The show tells the story of Sanem, who starts working at a prestigious advertising agency. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she falls in love with Can, the handsome and mysterious boss of the company. The chemistry between the lead actors and the engaging storyline make it a delightful watch for fans of Turkish rom-coms. Along with Demet and Can, the show also stars Oznur Serceler, Berat Yenilmez, Birand Tunca and others in important roles. Daydreamer aired from June 26, 2018, to August 6, 2019, on Star TV.

You Knock On My Door:

You Knock On My Door (Sen Cal Kapimi), starring Hande Ercel (who essayed Eda) and Kerem Bursin (who essayed Serkan), is among the top rated and popular Turkish rom-com that gained widespread acclaim. The show revolves around Eda and the wealthy businessman Serkan. It is shown how their lives takes a surprising turn when Eda signs a contract with Serkan to act as his fiancee so that Serkan can win back his ex-girlfriend. In return, Serkan has to pay Eda's travel, food, education and stay in Italy. As the act of being in a fake relationship, genuine emotions begin to emerge, leading to a complex and heartwarming love story. The impressive chemistry between the lead actors and the captivating storyline has made the show among the most popular in Turkey and internationally. You Knock On My Door is available to watch in India on MX Player in Hindi language and consists 161 episodes.

Love Doesn’t Understand Words:

Love Doesn’t Understand Words (Ask Laftan Anlamaz), starring Hande Ercel (who essayed Hayat) and Burak Deniz (who essayed Murat), is a beloved Turkish romantic drama series that tells a story of love and destiny. The story of revolves around a young and ambitious woman Hayat, who takes a job at a wealthy businessman's company, Murat. The show addresses all feelings that come with falling in love, including jealousy, immature behavior, wrath, heartache, pain, and so on. Along with Hande and Burak, Love Doesn’t Understand Words also stars Ozcan Tekdemir, Merve Cagiran and others in pivotal roles. The series aired from 2016-2017 on Show TV.

Price of Passion:

Price of Passion (Siyah Beyaz Ask), starring Ibrahim Celikkol (who essayed Ferhat Aslan) and Birce Akalay (who essayed Asli Cinar), is a popular show revolving around passionate love story. Asli and Ferhat come from vastly different worlds, with Asli dedicated to saving lives in the medical field and Ferhat immersed in a world of crime and secrecy. Fate brings them together when Asli becomes the only hope for saving Ferhat's sister's life. Their initial encounters are marked by tension and mistrust, but as they spend more time together, a deep and forbidden love blossoms between them. Along with Ibrahim and Birce, the show also stars Muhammet Uzuner, Cahit Gok, Deniz Celiloglu in pivotal roles. Price of Passion can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Endless Love:

Endless Love (Kara Sevda), starring Burak Ozcivit (who essayed Kemal) and Neslihan Atagul (who essayed Nihan), is among the most cherished Turkish romcom that can be perfect to binge watch along with your partner. It is a show about an intense love story that faces numerous obstacles, including social class differences, family opposition, and betrayal. The superb performances by the cast made it a must-watch for fans of Turkish drama. Along with Burak and Neslihan, the show also stars Kaan Urgancioglu, Orhan Güner and others in important roles.

