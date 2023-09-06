'Days like these I need you,' Tejasswi Prakash major missing boyfriend Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to give couple goals whether they are together or away. After a long time, the couple are not on a holiday together and Tejasswi is already missing spending time with Kundrra. So, the couple decided to connect virtually over a video call and they made sure to share pictures of these lovely moments with their fans. The Naagin 6 actress shared a picture from their video call describing the importance of Karan in his absence.

Tejasswi Prakash misses beau Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash recently took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable moment of her having a video chat with her boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra as she could not stop missing him. The Naagin 6 actress shared the screenshot of their chat and expressed her emotions towards Kundrra in his absence as she wrote, “Days like these I need you around more than every second.” Even the Thank You For Coming star went on to post a goofy screenshot from the call on his stories writing, “Iss ki baatein khatam nahi hoti (Her chats will be never ending).”

Take a look at Tejasswi's post here

The power couple are usually spotted on holidays together but this is after a long time when they are away from each other. In their earlier interviews, they have expressed how they brought a positive change in each other’s life as lovers. The Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor praised Prakash’s maturity and worldly nature which helped him grow as a person while the latter expressed how Kundrra’s experience as a senior actor helped her in decision-making. She even talked about how his mature talks made her much better as a person and made her sound worthy in front of people.

The Bigg Boss 15 stars even addressed that the reason Tejran as a couple is considered special is because they are very relatable as human beings and have the guts to proudly accept the flaws in their relationship. Well, that is actually true as Tejran is considered as one of the most real and cutest couples in the entertainment industry. The power couple are invited to many important events in the industry due to their talent and compatibility.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s career trajectory

Tejasswi Prakash is known for her show Swaragini but she rose to fame participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Karan Kundrra is known for his stint in popular shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai and Dil Hi Toh Hai. While Tejasswi was last seen in Naagin 6, Karan will feature in the upcoming film Thank You For Coming.

ALSO READ: Jamna Paar: Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar's song out; here are the hits and misses