Debina Bonnerjee to Bharti Singh: 5 TV celebs who embraced motherhood in 2022

The year 2022 has been quite fruitful and joyous. Many celebs tied the knot, while others entered the parenthood phase this year. It has been a double bonanza for the popular TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, as they were blessed with two daughters in the same year. As we discuss the celebs who started a new phase of life this year, we have listed down actresses who became mothers in 2022. Debina Bonnerjee

Popular TV stars Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were blessed with a baby girl, Lianna, on April 3, 2022. The couple shared an adorable video where they showed the hand of their little baby and shared news of becoming parents. A few months after Lianna was born, Debina shared that she is expecting for the second time. She shared a post saying, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.” The couple has been blessed with a second baby girl on November 11. Wishes have been pouring in for the couple.

Bharti Singh Comedienne and host Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on April 3. They named the baby Lakshya and lovingly call him Gola. Bharti Singh had been working till the last month of her pregnancy. She often posts pictures and videos with her little one.



Kratika Sengar Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar announced in November 2021 they were expecting. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on 12th May 2022. They named her Devika and shared the news with a social media post.



Rucha Hasabnis Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Rucha Hasabnis was recently blessed with her second child. She shared a post on social media where she made the announcement about her baby boy. The actress is already a mother of a girl.



Pooja Banerjee The Kumkum Bhagya actress and husband Sandeep Sejwal were blessed with a baby girl in March 2022. They named their daughter Sana and Pooja shared a sweet letter as she revealed the name. She wrote, “Going Old School…. Aaj pehli baar tumhare liye ek letter likh rahi hoon Sach bolun toh ek book likh sakti hoon !! #SmartJodiLetterOfLove. Dear Husband (now Sana’s Dad) Thank you for being there for all the good decisions as well as not-so-good decisions that I’ve taken in my life but the best decision that I’ve taken is to say YES to you.. By Saying YES to you, I’ve said YES to life and lifelong happiness!! Love Pooja.”

