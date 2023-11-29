Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary’s one-year-old daughter Divisha learns to walk

Debina Bonnerjee, mother to her two daughters named Lianna and Divisha, often shares family moments on social media. In her recent vlog, the actress shared that she is learning tennis. The highlight of the vlog was Divisha, her second-born daughter, learning to walk on her own.

Debina Bonnerjee’s daughter Divisha learns to walk alone

In her vlog, Debina Bonnerjee shared that both the momma and daughter are learning new things. While she is learning to play tennis, her daughter Divisha is learning to walk on her own. She shared glimpses from her day out on the field with her daughter.

Check out some screenshots from Debina Bonnerjee’s vlog here:

Debina informs her viewers that she took her first Tennis lesson and her daughter, whom she lovingly calls, ‘Cheeki’ came along with her to practice walking on her own. She gives viewers a glimpse of her daughter, Divisha sitting with her nanny on the ground. Instead of practicing walking, she shares that she is sitting and plucking flowers.

Then the mother asks the little one to walk toward her. Divisha gets up with the help of her nanny and slowly walks toward Debina. Later, somebody passes a ball toward her and she kicks it with the help of her nanny. Divisha was also accompanied by her grandfather.

For those who are unaware, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary had Divisha in November, last year. They revealed the face of the baby in February this year. Since then, the little one regularly appears on Momma and Papa's social media posts.

Debina and Gurmeet got married on February 15, 2011. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lianna in April last year. And in the same year, they welcomed Divisha. The parents are making the most of this phase and treat their fans with beautiful family moments on social media. The family recently went to Europe for their family trip and traveled extensively in Paris and Switzerland.

