Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary turn parents again to a baby girl; Ask for privacy

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s happiness is at the top of the world as the duo has been blessed with a baby girl. The duo has embraced parenthood once again with the arrival of the second child. The couple is supremely excited about walking the path once again and shared this piece of news with their fans, followers, and friends on social media.

Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media to express joy for the special day of becoming a father for the second time. He wrote in the captions, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”