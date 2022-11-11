Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary turn parents again to a baby girl; Ask for privacy
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have been blessed with a baby girl for the second time. They welcomed their 'miracle' on Friday, November 11.
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s happiness is at the top of the world as the duo has been blessed with a baby girl. The duo has embraced parenthood once again with the arrival of the second child. The couple is supremely excited about walking the path once again and shared this piece of news with their fans, followers, and friends on social media.
Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media to express joy for the special day of becoming a father for the second time. He wrote in the captions, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”
See post here-
Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the couple. Sonu Sood wrote, “Congratulations”, Karan Singh Chhabra wrote, “Best wishes ! And tons of love @guruchoudhary @debinabon.” Kratika Sengar and Ihana Dhillon also wished the couple. The fans of the actors have also flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.
Debina Bonnerjee's pregnancy announcement
On Tuesday, August 16, Debina took to her Instagram account to make the announcement. Debina posed with her husband Gurmeet holding their baby Lianna in one arm, and embracing her with the other, while the actress flaunted the sonogram. The power couple wore stylish caps and Lianna had an adorable headband.
For the uninitiated, Debina and Gurmeet were blessed with baby Lianna on April 3 this year, and today the couple has again become parents of another baby girl. Debina has been quite vocal about how she faced endless hassles in getting pregnant because of endometriosis. The actress visited several gynecologists and IVF specialists for 5 years and took numerous treatments. Endometriosis is a condition where the bleeding happens inside the wall and Debina resorted to allopathic, Ayurvedic, and acupuncture treatment as well.
ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Disha Parmar: 7 Romantic PICS of the actress with husband Rahul Vaidya