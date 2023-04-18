Debina Bonnerjee Birthday: Gurmeet Choudhary wishes his ‘love’; Vikas Kalantri and others join celebrations

Popular actress Debina Bonnerjee is among the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. Speaking about her personal life, Debina is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary and the couple is parents to two daughters. Debina and Gurmeet became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed another baby girl Divisha on November 11, 2022. The couple often treats their fans with adorable pictures and videos of their daughters on social media. The actress celebrates her birthday today.

Debina Bonnerjee celebrates her birthday with Gurmeet

Debina and Gurmeet who are head over heels in love with each other even after ten years of marriage are known for their adorable posts. Gurmeet took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a cute video where he sings ‘happy birthday’ to Debina, and Debina joins him singing, ‘happy birthday to me.’ At the end of the video, Gurmeet lands a kiss on his ladylove’s forehead.

Romanch Mehta, Priyanka Vikas Kalantri, and Vikas Kalantri’s wish for Debina

Actor Romanch Mehta uploaded a video from Debina’s midnight celebrations where the actress is seen cutting five cakes. Sharing a video, Romanch wrote, ‘Happiest Birthday, @debinabon Love you.’ Later, the actor uploaded a series of snaps and videos and wrote a long caption for the actress that reads, ‘Happiest Birthday to the person who really knows how to perfectly manage her personal and professional life with grace and always stand for her loved ones @debinabon Stay Blessed with lots of happiness..love you.’

Priyanka Vikas Kalantri and her husband Vikas Kalantri were also present at the celebrations. Priyanka used a photo where Gurmeet is seen offering Debina a bite of the cake to wish her a happy birthday. Dancer and choreographer Firoz A Khan uploaded a video where he is heard saying, ‘happy birthday Debina, god bless you!’

Sana Makbul, Sanjana Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Siddharth Nigam, and Munmun Dutta are among the other industry friends of Debina who wished the actress.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu spark dating rumours again with their new PICS; Fan says 'You guys are goals'