Debina Bonnerjee enjoys international trip with Gurmeet Choudhary and daughters Lianna-Divisha; shares glimpse

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are currently enjoying a wonderful phase of their lives alongside their two charming daughters, Lianna Choudhary and Divisha Choudhary. As devoted parents, Gurmeet and Debina have been delighting their followers with heartwarming glimpses into their parenting journey. Once again, they've shared their joy as they embark on their first international trip with their precious little ones, creating yet another memorable chapter in their family's adventure.

Debina Bonnerjee shares a glimpse from their international trip:

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary frequently post incredibly adorable pictures of their daughters, Lianna and Divisha, on their social media accounts. Today, on August 25th, Debina took to her Instagram account to provide glimpses of their inaugural international journey with their daughters. Accompanying the picture, she captioned, “Better together. Messy, blurred, clumsy, smiley, this is us.”

In the pictures, Debina is seen wearing a charming denim co-ord set, while Gurmeet is donning a pristine white outfit with stylish black sunglasses. Lianna and Divisha are adorably dressed in matching colorful onesies, radiating cuteness. In one of the photos, little Lianna can be observed sneaking sips from her mother's smoothie, all the while showcasing her endearing expressions.

Gurmeet Choudhary on Chandrayaan 3

Gurmeet is consistently keeping their Instagram family informed about their trip. Just two days ago, he shared a post on his Instagram account where the couple expressed their joy over the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3. He captioned the post and wrote, “Away from home but the celebration must go on even when outside the country.. Couldn’t stop ourselves to sit down and watch the greatest of achievements India has marked on to… With happy tears in eyes and a feeling of pride!! Proud proud moment for India 🇮🇳 Congratulations to #ISRO and everyone involved.. #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon Wow. #JAIHIND #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 @isro.in @chandrayan_3”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Debina and Gurmeet’s love story

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary initially crossed paths in 2006. They both participated in a Talent Hunt Contest. Debina's roommate was dating someone who happened to be best friends with Gurmeet Choudhary. Whenever Debina's roommate's boyfriend visited, Gurmeet would accompany him, leading to the two becoming friends. As time passed, their friendship evolved into a romantic connection as they realized their feelings for each other.

Advertisement

It was on the set of Pati, Patni Aur Woh that Gurmeet proposed to Debina, after almost 5 years of being together. In 2011, the couple tied the knot. In April 2022, they welcomed their first daughter, Lianna, and just 7 months later, in November 2022, they welcomed their second daughter, Divisha.

ALSO READ: PICS: Debina Bonnerjee visits Dimpy Ganguly in Dubai with kids; gives sneak peek into happy moments