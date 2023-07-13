Debina Bonnerjee hits back at trolls for body shaming; THIS is what she said

Debina Bonnerjee is known for her acting skills and YouTube vlogs. In her recent vlog, she hit back at trolls for body-shaming her

Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. Having worked for many years, she enjoys a tremendous fan following because of her fine acting chops, gorgeous looks and sweet shenanigans with hubby and fellow actor Gurmeet Choudhary. In recent times, she has also started her own YouTube Channel called ‘ Debina Decodes’ wherein she makes cute and funny vlogs with her husband actor Gurmeet Choudhary and their adorable baby girls Lianna Choudhary and Divisha Choudhary.

However, in her recent video, she was trolled and body shamed with offensive words like “ Chotu Mota Haathi’’ which clearly did not go down well with Debina.

Debina Bonnerjee had a befitting reply for her trollers

Maintaining a dignified and mature take on the trolling, Debina Bonnerjee gave it back in the wittiest manner possible. In her latest vlog, she said that people call her things like “ Chota Haathi “ and “ Mota Haathi” but instead of making her angry, these comments are like music to her ears. The 40-year-old actress said that these troll comments motivate her to never stop working hard and instead keep moving ahead. She takes all bundles up and all the taunts by society on her looks in a positive manner and works towards being her best. She went on to educate the trolls on how it’s not easy to reduce the fat around the lower waist of the body but she believes in her herself and will keep working hard irrespective of the trolls and abuses. The actress also added that she does not wish to camouflage and wants to get back in shape to flaunt her perfect body as she did in her throwback pictures from the Maldives wearing a bikini.

On the Work Front

Debina Bonnerjee is known for her shows Ramayan and Chidiya Ghar. She also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5. She last appeared in the show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

