Debina Bonnerjee is missing her pregnancy days, shares an UNSEEN VIDEO of second daughter Divisha

Popular actress Debina Bonnerjee is among the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. Speaking about her personal life, Debina is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary and the couple is parents to two daughters. Debina and Gurmeet became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed another baby girl Divisha on November 11, 2022. The couple often treats their fans with adorable pictures and videos of their daughters on social media.

Debina Bonnerjee's new VIDEO:

Today, Debina Bonnerjee took to her social media handle and shared a new video with her fans and followers. In this video, the actress is seen flaunting her baby bump and then we see an unseen clip of Debina and Gurmeet's second daughter Divisha. Sharing this reel, Debina wrote, "Missing the journey…." Fans and friends have showered love on this video.

Watch the video here-

For the uninitiated, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina were trolled after announcing their second pregnancy within a few months of delivering their first baby. Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Debina Bonnerjee opened up on how she dealt with trolling and said that it was 'unnecessary' and revealed that she has learned to accept the trolling over the years.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee love tale:

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love while working together for the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony.

On the professional front, Debina Bonnerjee starred in several shows such as Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. Whereas, Gurmeet has been a part of several shows Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara among others. Gurmeet is also gearing up for his upcoming web series Maharana Pratap which will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

