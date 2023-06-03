Debina Bonnerjee opens up about depleting pregnancy hormones and breastfeeding

Popular actress Debina Bonnerjee is among the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. Debina is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary and the couple enjoy an immense fan following. The couple is doting parents to two daughters, Lianna and Divisha. The couple often treats their fans with adorable pictures and videos of their daughters on social media. Earlier, Debina shared the hassles she faced in getting pregnant as she suffers from Endometriosis.

Debina Bonnerjee on her journey of breastfeeding

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Debina Decode, the actress opened up about depleting pregnancy hormones, its effect on her body, and breastfeeding. Talking about how the pregnancy hormone affected her body, she said, “You know that the hormone of pregnancy is quite beautiful, it just makes a lot of things happen in a woman’s body. Everything becomes good. Skin becomes good, as it glows. Your hair also gets better, shiny, and dense. I had long hair. And I was pretty much enjoying it. After I gave birth to Divisha, I started lactating. I felt really good. And the whole journey is so beautiful that I can’t even explain." For the unversed, she had earlier shared that she was not lactating when Lianna was born.

Debina on her breastfeeding journey

Sharing her beautiful journey of breastfeeding, Debina said, “You know, the journey of breastfeeding is so full of highs and lows. It’s so unpredictable. When it starts, you feel wow! You feel that something beautiful is happening to your body. But then, it also feels terrible because it is very hurtful initially. It pains a lot. I have never heard from any person that breastfeeding was a cakewalk for them. You get nipple soreness, baby bites, etc. Breastfeeding for a year is a big thing because it would be great if one can continue even for six months."

