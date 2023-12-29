Debina Bonnerjee pays homage to her ‘first ever Tamil hero’ Vijayakanth; extends heartfelt condolences

Popular television actress Debina Bonnerjee took to social media to pay her last respects to actor Vijayakanth. She worked with him in her first Tamil film, Perarasu. The actress penned a heartwarming note for him. On Thursday, the late actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth died at a hospital in Chennai. He was on ventilator support after testing positive for Covid-19.

Debina Bonnerjee pays tribute to actor Vijaykanth

Debina Bonnerjee uploaded a poster of the film, Perarasu which features her with Vijaykanthh. In the next slide, she posted a video from a song sequence of the movie. And in the last thread is a picture of him with the late actor.

Vijaykanth was lovingly called ‘captain’ by the film fraternity. Uploading the pictures and videos, Debina wrote in the caption, “My first ever Tamil hero.. What an experience to work with Sir in my first tamil film Perarasu. Already a superstar “Captain” is what we all called him as..”

Check out Debina Bonnerjee's post here:

Further, the actress also mentioned what she learned from him. She wrote, “He’s the one who kind of taught me punctuality and humanity... Always felt proud to do this film with Superstar #Vijaykanth”

The Ramayan actress paid her tribute to the late actor and penned, “Sad on hearing his sudden demise.. May your soul rest in peace you were and will always be remembered for all the beautiful time and wise words truly a great leader #OmShanti My condolences to all his close ones, fans and family.”

In her Instagram story, Debina Bonnerjee also shared the back story of the song she uploaded on social media. The actress wrote, "We shot this dance video of our film at Ramoji Film City." Debina also wrote how she would always remember how the late actor made her feel comfortable and accepted which 'means the world to a newcomer in any field.'

Debina Bonnerjee, who is the wife of popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary is currently enjoying motherhood to daughters Lianna and Divisha. While she is away from television for some time, she keeps her fans updated with her social media posts and regular vlogs.

