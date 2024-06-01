Debina Bonnerjee recalls Gurmeet's playful kiss as she narrates their sweet love story

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who have been together for 19 years and married for 12 years, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. As parents to their two lovely daughters, Lianna and Divisha, they revisited the hotel where they stayed during their early acting days. During this trip, they reminisced about special moments and their initial impressions of each other.

Gurmeet acted drunk and kissed Debina

During the end of an acting pageant, Gurmeet was relaxed at a party and Debina wondered if he was drunk. She asked him, and he jokingly told her to come near and find out.

When she did, Gurmeet surprised her with a kiss. Gurmeet mentioned, "Debina was surprised, but it was a nice kiss." Debina remembered, "That kiss marked the beginning of our 19-year journey together."

PC: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

First meeting of Debina and Gurmeet

They first crossed paths during an acting pageant in 2004, where they spent a month living in the same hotel. Gurmeet recalled, "We were around 18 or 19 years old at that time, and that's when we first met here. The energy and connection we felt back then are still present today." The couple initially eloped and officially tied the knot in a private ceremony at home in 2011.

Their gym moments

When Gurmeet was working out in the gym, Debina walked in for the first time. Recognizing him, she called out to him. Gurmeet recalled, "I was focused on my workout and then saw Debina there. It was a pleasant surprise, and I felt excited when she called my name."

Debina added, "Gurmeet, can you pass me the towel?" Gurmeet humorously remarked, "And ever since then, I playfully forget to take the towel after showering, and Debina always hands it to me, getting back at me for that gym encounter."

Gurmeet being easy-going lucky

"Gurmeet has always been laid-back from the start," he joked to Debina, saying, "If I had known we would end up like this, I wouldn't have bothered." Debina playfully lunged at her husband with a pen, remarking, "He's always been this lazy type. That's why it took us so long to connect."

She added that they're quite different from their on-screen personas, saying, "Gurmeet's character may seem serious, but he's actually quite humorous in real life. I'm portrayed as lively, but I don't always catch jokes easily."

Checkout Debina Bonnerjee’s Instagram post:

About Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary gained fame by playing Rama in the TV series Ramayan in 2009, alongside Debina Bonnerjee as Sita. They also appeared together in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Later, Gurmeet acted in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah. He won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and was a runner-up in Nach Baliye 6 with Debina. He also did "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5)." In Bollywood, he appeared in Khamoshiyan in 2015. Gurmeet is also skilled in martial arts.

About Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee is an Indian actress prominent in Tamil and Hindi cinema and TV. She's best known for her roles as Sita and Lakshmi in the TV series Ramayan in 2008. Debina acted alongside Shiva Rajkumar in the Kannada film Nanjundi and began her TV career with the Tamil series Mayavi in 2005.

She also starred as Mayuri in Chidiya Ghar and appeared in various reality shows. In 2019, she featured in Colors TV's series Vish: A Poisonous Story.

