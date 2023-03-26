Debina Bonnerjee reveals in which city they'll celebrate daughter Lianna's first birthday; Watch

Popular actress Debina Bonnerjee is among the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of audiences with her talent and gorgeous looks. Being a mother of two, Debina still manages to find time to be active on her social media handle. Speaking about her personal life, the actress is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary. The couple has two daughters Lianna and Divisha. Now, Debina and Gurmeet's elder daughter Lianna will be celebrating her first birthday on April 3, 2023.

Debina Bonnerjee's new VIDEO:

Today, Debina Bonnerjee shared a new video on her social media handle with her fans and followers. In this video, the actress spilled beans on Lianna's first birthday plans and shared where they would be celebrating it. In the clip, Debina said that she is very excited about her daughter's birthday and revealed that they have planned a lot of things for her first birthday. The actress also revealed that they will be traveling to Kolkata and will celebrate Lianna's birthday there with her family and Gurmeet's family. Sharing this clip, Debina wrote, "Excited for lianna’s 1st. #liannasfirstbirthday." Fans and friends have showered their love on Debina's video. Actress Tannaz Irani also commented and wrote, "Wow time really flies! Looking forward to celebrating the big day with you all."

Watch the video here-

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee love tale:

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love while working together for the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony. Debina and Gurmeet are parents to two daughters Lianna born on 3 April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed a baby girl on 11 November 2022.

On the professional front, Debina Bonnerjee starred in several shows such as Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more.

