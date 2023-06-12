Debina Bonnerjee reveals IVF was 'the best option' for her: I tried IUI 5 times, it was a failure

Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a huge fan following. Debina is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary and they are parents to two beautiful daughters - Lianna and Divisha. The couple often updates fans of their daughters by sharing adorable pictures and videos on Instagram. Only recently, the Ramayana actress finally opened up on why she opted for IVF and also answered back to those who trolled her for months for the same.

Debina Bonnerjee on choosing IVF to get pregnant

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first daughter Lianna in April 2022 through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation). They also had their second daughter Divisha in November 2022. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress described the process of having Lianna. She said that the doctors had advised her to choose IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) initially. The mother of two added, “The fertile days are calculated and according to it, doctors give a few injections. A semen analysis of the husband is also done. It did not work for me.”

Debina Bonnerjee talks about the failure of IUI

Bonnerjee revealed she even tried IUI. Continuing the same, she said that even after trying IUI five times, it was a ‘failure.’ After trying the IUI process, Debina said that the next best option available was IVF. Revealing the cost of embryo transfer she said that it took Rs 30,000 and was scared initially of going through the process.

Debina was trolled for months when she revealed that she had opted for IVF. Responding to them, she added, “When people ask ‘Why IVF transfer’, I would say when something doesn’t happen over a period of time, I can’t waste time thinking why it is not happening. Rather I tried and after 5 years I was blessed with Lianna.”

Meanwhile, Bonnerjee constantly updates her fans and followers via her YouTube channel. The actress gives a peek into her daily routine and life. In a recent YouTube video, Debina talked about how the pregnancy hormones affected her body and breastfeeding. She said, “You know that the hormone of pregnancy is quite beautiful, it just makes a lot of things happen in a woman’s body. Everything becomes good. Skin becomes good, as it glows. Your hair also gets better, shiny, and dense.” The actress further added that after giving birth to Divisha, she started lactating. For the uninitiated, Debina was not lactating when Lianna was born.

