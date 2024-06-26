Debina Bonnerjee reveals relapse in endometriosis, says, ‘Yeh aapka peecha nahi chhodta’

Debina Bonnerjee has been vocal about her conception issues, pregnancy journey, and motherhood phase. She frequently posts videos on her YouTube channel titled Debina Decodes, wherein she is seen highlighting her healthy lifestyle, various situations that a woman goes through, etc.

After embracing motherhood, Debina’s vlogs revolve around unspoken and factual experiences of this beautiful phase. The actress who has suffered from endometriosis in the past, recently revealed that she is again experiencing the symptoms of the same.

Debina on her endometriosis relapse

While on a shopping trip for her baby girls, Debina Bonnerjee made a candid disclosure. She said that she doesn’t feel like doing anything as her endometriosis is back and she is not well.

The 39-year-old actress stated, “Endometriosis is something jo aapka peecha kabhi nahi chhodta (it doesn’t leave you). There’s a small operation that needs to be done, post which you might feel better for sometime. But it comes back.”

Debina said that she doesn’t prefer taking medicines, especially painkillers even if she feels extreme pain. She stepped out of the house so as to divert her attention.

The Ramayan actress further talked about the fertility issue and quoted, “Pain during periods is not normal. I never experienced it in my childhood so I never knew about it. I would feel extraordinary and thank god that I don’t feel any pain when I used to hear other people’s ordeals.”

Advertisement

Debina recalled experiencing pain during periods a few years before the birth of her elder daughter. She spilled beans on endometriosis and adenomyosis diagnoses when she was undergoing fertility treatments.

The actress said, “It is an abnormal growth on the wall of the uterus and outside of it. Now the pain is back. I have been experiencing it for the last 2-3 months. It is terrible and unbearable.”

Take a look at Debina Bonnerjee’s adorable post with her little girls:

About Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee is a renowned actress on Indian Television, who made her acting debut with the 2003 Telugu film Ammayilu Abbayilu. The diva made her TV debut with Mayavi in 2006 and rose to fame after playing Goddess Sita in Ramayan. Her last fictional outing was Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

On the personal front, Debina Bonnerjee tied the knot with Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011 and became parents to their first child, Lianna on April 3, 2022.

Advertisement

The duo tried several times to conceive naturally before opting for IVF. They welcomed their second born, Divisha in the same year on November 11. Both Lianna and Divisha are currently going to preschool.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar on how trolling evolves her as a person: 'It makes you so thick-skinned...'