Debina Bonnerjee shares a glimpse of her daughter Lianna's first birthday celebration, pens a heartfelt note

Popular celebrity couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed two daughters, Lianna and Divisha, within a year and often share a glimpse of their munchkins. A few days ago, Debina had shared that her first daughter Lianna will celebrate her first birthday in Kolkata. Today, April 3, Lianna celebrates her first birthday, and on this special day, the couple has shared numerous posts giving us a sneak peek of the birthday celebration.

Debina Bonnerjee’s new post:

Taking to her social media handle, Debina Bonnerjee shared a few glimpses of her elder daughter Lianna’s first birthday celebration. In these snaps, we see Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina having a gala time with their daughter. We also see a few candid snaps of Lianna gulping the cake. Sharing these snaps, Debina wrote, “And like that she turns 1..Since the time that you have come into our lives, there never has been a dull moment … #liannaturns1 @lianna_choudhary.”

Take a look at their PICS here-

As soon as these photos were up on the internet, fans and friends flooded their comment section and wished this munchkin on her birthday. Mahhi Vij wrote, “Happy birthday baby,” Nisha Rawal commented, “Happy Birthday little one,” and many others dropped comments.

A few minutes later, Debina also shared another adorable post wishing her daughter and dropped a video. Sharing this clip, the Ramayan actress wrote, “Our baby turns #one and we did a lot of fun As you see from a confused-cranky expression to digging her spoon-hand and loving every bite of her healthy yum-yum cake she’s for sure having a blast and like always seeing her happy our heart is full “THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR ALL THE WISHES” #liannaturns1 #birthday #celebration #love #blessings #goodvibes.”

Watch the video here-

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee love tale:

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love while working together for the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony.

On the professional front, Debina Bonnerjee starred in several shows such as Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. On the other hand, Gurmeet Choudhary is gearing up for his upcoming web series Maharana Pratap.

