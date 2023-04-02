Debina Bonnerjee shares beautiful PICS from her daughter Divisha's rice-eating ceremony

Popular actress Debina Bonnerjee is among the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. Speaking about her personal life, Debina is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary and the couple is parents to two daughters. Debina and Gurmeet became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed another baby girl Divisha on November 11, 2022. The couple often treats their fans with adorable pictures and videos of their daughters on social media.

Debina Bonnerjee's new post:

A few hours ago, Debina Bonnerjee took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps and videos of her second daughter Divisha's Mukhe Bhaat ceremony. In these snaps, Divisha looks adorable as she is wearing a traditional outfit. Sharing these beautiful glimpses of the ceremony, Debina wrote, "You guys will love the second picture more just like me.. So here’s a small glimpse and glam of the way me and mini me celebrated @divishaadiva #MukheBhaat (rice eating ceremony) where all her “mama’s ( my brother and cousin brothers came over and fed and blessed her and liu ) my heart is full, feeling grateful as I am writing this caption for you all to read." Celebs such as Mouni Roy, Delnaaz Irani, and others have commented on Debina's post.

Take a look at their PICS here-

For the uninitiated, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina were trolled after announcing their second pregnancy within a few months of delivering their first baby. Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Debina Bonnerjee opened up on how she dealt with trolling and said that it was 'unnecessary' and revealed that she has learned to accept the trolling over the years.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee love tale:

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love while working together for the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony.

On the professional front, Debina Bonnerjee starred in several shows such as Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee visit Siddhivinayak temple with kids on his birthday; Watch VIDEO