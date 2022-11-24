Debina Bonnerjee shares first glimpse of her second baby girl and says 'the last child I will have is you'

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most popular celeb couples in the entertainment world. The duo is on the cloud since they have embraced parenthood for the second time and welcomed another baby girl on November 11. A few days ago, sharing this great news with their fans, Debina and Gurmeet had requested 'privacy' as their little munchkin was born 'sooner than due.' For the first time, Debina has now shared a glimpse of her second baby, and fans can't stop showering love on the picture. Debina Bonnerjee shares the FIRST glimpse of her second baby:

Debina Bonnerjee recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the first glimpse of her second baby girl. However, the actress has not revealed her daughter's face. In this picture, we can see Debina gazing at her little bundle of joy and smiling. Sharing this adorable photo, the actress penned a heartfelt poem for her baby, Debina wrote, "TO MY SECOND CHILD, You're not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I'm a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I've found. Since you came, there's a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited first time around. She further writes, "This time I want to slow things down. Your 'firsts' will all be 'lasts' for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, But the last child I will have is you. You're the last lullaby I'll ever sing. And 'lasts' are a special kind of thing." Fans started pouring their good wishes and love on this post and penned amazing comments for the actress and her baby.

Take a look at her PIC here-

For the uninitiated, Debina and Gurmeet were blessed with baby Lianna on April 3 this year. After four months, Debina and Gurmeet announced their second pregnancy on August 16. They shared a picture in which Debina posed Gurmeet holding their baby Lianna in one arm, and embracing her with the other, while the actress flaunted the sonogram. However, the couple was trolled after announcing their second pregnancy within a few months of delivering their first baby. Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Debina Bonnerjee opened up on how she dealt with trolling and said that it was 'unnecessary' and revealed that she has learned to accept the trolling over the years. Gurmeet and Debina's love tale: Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together on the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony.

