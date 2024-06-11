Debina Bonnerjee is best known for her role as Goddess Sita in the mythological TV show, Ramayan alongside her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary who portrayed the character of Lord Ram. The couple embraced parenthood in 2023 and welcomed two daughters, Liana and Divisha.

Debina recently gave a glimpse into the challenges of balancing motherhood with content creation.

Debina Bonnerjee's candid peek into motherhood and content creation

A few hours ago, the Ramayan actress took to her Instagram handle to share the humorous reality of being a mother of two while trying to create content. Accompanying the post, she used Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar’s song Chaudhavi Shab.

In a hilarious video, Debina showcased the chaos and interruptions she faces while attempting to create content with her daughters around.

In her heartfelt caption, she wrote, “If you think creating content as a mother of two is easy because the cute babies and everything looks so good on camera, think again.”

She continued, “This video reveals the reality behind the scenes of my content creation. It’s a whirlwind of managing toddler tantrums, endless interruptions, and the chaos that comes with little ones. Yet, amidst all the challenges, there’s a unique joy. I genuinely love having my children around, no matter how chaotic it gets.”

As soon as Debina Bonnerjee uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their admiration for her. A fan wrote, “Haha every moms struggle.” Another fan commented, “Hahahaha.. super cute true depiction of new mom influencer life.”

More about Debinna Bonnerjee

For the unversed, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee beautifully portrayed the legendary characters of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the iconic TV series, Ramayan. What started as on-screen chemistry soon evolved into a real-life fairytale when they tied the knot in 2011.

Today, the couple enjoys the joys of parenthood, embracing their roles as proud parents of Irish twin baby girls - Lianna and Divisha, who were born just a few months apart.

