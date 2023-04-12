Debina Bonnerjee twins with daughters Lianna and Divisha in new video; Fan says 'Girl Squad at its best'

Debina Bonnerjee needs no introduction! Being a part of the entertainment world since a long time, Debina has carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. Her talent, her beauty, and her stunning fashion sense have always been the talk of the town and continue to do so. The actress has been away from the limelight since she embraced motherhood and welcomed her two daughters, Lianna and Divisha. However, Debina's social media activities have kept fans hooked to her profile where she shares a sneak peek of her personal and professional life. She recently started doing short vlogs on Instagram where she shares more detail of her daily routine and also about her daughters.

Debina Bonnerjee's new VIDEO:

A few hours ago, Debina Bonnerjee took to her social media handle and shared an amazing video with her fans and followers. In this clip, the actress is seen sitting beside the pool along with her two munchkins, Lianna and Divisha. The mother and daughters are seen wearing white bathrobes and twinning as Debina enjoys her time. Sharing this reel, Debina wrote, "Me and mine." Fans, who adore the two toddlers, were quick enough to shower their love on her video. One fan wrote, "Girl Squad at its best" while several others dropped heart emoticons.

Watch the video here-

Debina Bonnerjee's personal life:

Debina Bonnerjee fell in love with Gurmeet Choudhary while working together for the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony. The couple became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed another baby girl Divisha on November 11, 2022.

On the professional front, Debina Bonnerjee starred in several shows such as Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more.

