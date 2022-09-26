Deep-necks to crop tops, Nia Sharma's selfie game in bold outfits is always on point

Today, Nia shared a video on her Instagram handle which consists of her jaw dropping pictures. Deep-necks to crop tops, she is seen posing in it all and slaying like a queen. Sharing this video, Nia captioned, "May your selfie game always be on point". Fans have dropped comments on her video and have praised her amazing fashion sense.

Nia Sharma needs no introduction! This diva lets her talent and her amazing fashion sense do all the talking. Nia has managed to carve a niche for herself in this huge entertainment sector and over the years created an unforgettable identity. She proved her acting mettle in numerous shows and garnered a massive fan following. Along with her talent, her bold fashion sense and confidence have also been loved by her fans.

At present, Nia is setting the stage on fire with her amazinf performance on the popular dance realit show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.Sharing her joy and nervousness about doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, Nia Sharma had earlier said, "After 11 years, I've got the opportunity to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and it just feels unreal. Ever since the journey has begun, it's excruciating. I think I've taken my pillow and blanket to the hall itself (laughs). The first performance, the jitters, the anxiety, panic attacks, I've felt all, and after that when your performance goes good, it feels like everything. I've felt my best and I am the happiest right now."

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le, and more.

