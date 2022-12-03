Delnaaz Irani out of work, Kal Ho Naa Ho actress is unhappy with 'groupisms' and 'camps'

Delnaaz Irani is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. She has worked in both Bollywood and television. She is known for her role in Yes Boss and Kal Ho Naa Ho . The actress has also participated in reality shows. She has a huge fan following on social media. Well, recently in an interview the actress opened up on many things including how she is left with no work. The actress hasn’t appeared in a major theatrical movie since 2011’s Ra.One

Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Delnaaz said that social media influencers are given more importance. She even mentioned Bollywood actress Neena Gupta and said, “I’m no Neena Gupta, but maybe someone will watch this and something will work out.” She added, “I didn’t sign with agencies and managers after gaining recognition with Kal Ho Naa Ho. There used to be connections directly with the directors and producers. But these days, that connection has been lost. It’s like, you have to go to their offices. There’s a lot of groupism, and camps,” she was quoted saying.

Delnaaz also said that if one does not work for a long time then, there is a chance that you could become ‘out of sight, out of mind’.

Work:

The actress was last seen in the television show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey. The show starred Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead role. It's a Hindi adaptation of Star Jalsha's Khorkuto. Her character's name was Goli.