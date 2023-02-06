Desi kudi Shehnaaz Gill gives a glimpse of her 'chai' time; Vicky Kaushal corrects her Punjabi

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is among the multi-talented actress and one of the most genuine personalities in the industry. The actress has been making headlines post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 owing to her professional life. Shehnaaz is riding high on success, and there is no doubt about it. Shehnaaz Gill, who believes in living her life to her fullest, is once again back to her 'pind' life and is giving a glimpse of it to her fans. Shehnaaz Gill's post:

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her social media handle today and shared a few pictures. In these photos, the actress is seen wearing a simple yellow suit and has covered her head with her dupatta as she relishes her tea. She is seen sitting on a 'manji' (an Indian cot) and in the second picture we see 2 flower pots and a sunflower also kept beside her. Sharing these photos on her Instagram handle, in the caption, Shehnaaz wrote, "hey friends. chai peelo." However, being a Punjabi Shehnaaz wrote chai in the caption instead of chaa. But her friend and Punjab da Munda Vicky Kaushal was quick enough to correct Shehnaaz's spelling and in the comment, he wrote, "Chaa*". Fans have also flooded Shehnaaz's post with their amazing fun comments.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Speaking about Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal, the Punjabis have never skipped a chance to flaunt their desi selves, and fans love them for their genuine personality. Their fans witnessed their camaraderie when both attended a Diwali party and gave a glimpse of their bond to their fans. Vicky also graced Shehnaaz Gill's chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill', and their fun chat was enjoyed by their viewers. Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments: Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

