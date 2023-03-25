Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Actress calls the industry ‘men-oriented’; Read WHY Suniel Shetty disagrees

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is among the multi-talented actress who enjoys a huge fan following and slays at whatever she takes up, be it modelling, singing, acting, or hosting. The actress has been making headlines post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 owing to her professional life. Shehnaaz is riding high on success, and there is no doubt about it. Along with acting, Shehnaaz also turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. In the latest episode of the show, actor Suniel Shetty graced the show to chat with the actress about his upcoming show Hunter and had a fun interaction that entertained the audience.

Suniel Shetty’s thoughts on ‘men-oriented’ industry

Suniel Shetty talked about acting and his journey in Bollywood so far. Talking about the kind of roles Suniel Shetty is picking these days, the actor says he wants to play ‘characters’, and not just a hero who dances with heroines on screen. He says, “Problem wahi hai, suit nahi hota.” To this Shehnaaz insists that he should continue in these roles, and says, “Hamarey industry, wayse bhi sirf industry kya, purey world ki baat karey toh, men-oriented hi hai.” Suniel Shetty interrupts the actress and asks, “Kaun bolte hai ayesa?” Shehnaaz promptly replies that the whole world keeps talking about it. The action star then goes on to say, “Sab kuch badal gaya hai. Dekhiye, aab toh aap rule kar rahe hai. I think it is equal, soch badla huya hai.”

Shehnaaz wants Suniel Shetty to invite her to his home

The actress shares that she has heard Suniel Shetty is very cool, but when she sees her action on screen, she feels he is very aggressive. Then, Shehnaaz jokingly remarks that his words won’t prove how relaxed and cool he is. She says, “aap apne hotel mein mujhe 5-6 din k liye family k saath rehne do.” To everyone’s surprise, Suniel Shetty replies that he believes in ‘atithi devo bhava’ and to prove how cool he is, he will invite Shehnaaz to his home and let her stay for 5-6 days with the same freedom that she would get in the hotel. Shehnaaz remarks at this, “Aap cool nahi, mera fool bana rahe ho!” To this, the team rolls into laughter.

