Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Actress has some weird house rules that guests have to follow, Read here

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, which streams on her YouTube channel. The chat show has quickly become the talk of the town as celebrities are gracing the show to promote their films. In a casual conversation with them, the actors make several revelations and the fun interaction keeps the audience hooked. Recently, popular YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam was on the show. The two shared that they ‘vibed’ really well and gave the fans a glimpse of their personal and professional life. Bhuvan Bam talked about his journey from being a Youtuber to an actor. The actress shared that she is glad that Bhuvan chose to grace the show as she can get some of Bhuvan’s followers to support her. To this, the comedian replied, “Har hafta mein nahi trending hota hu Twitter pe, aapka jo following hai, uske agey toh mera kuch bhi nahi.”

Shehnaz on not being a pet person On the show, Shehnaz also revealed that she is not a pet person and she is scared of animals. In a game, Bhuvan is asked to choose between animals and humans. He chose animals because they are soft and they cannot speak. Shehnaz shared that she is not an animal lover. To this, Bhuvan suggested, “Your fear will disappear if you adopt a kitten or a puppy.” Shehnaz replied, "Mushkil se toh kisiko ghar pe ghusne deti hu, aab kutta billi nahi chahiye."

Shehnaz's new house The actress revealed that she has bought a new home recently and invited the comedian over. But Shehnaz quickly added, “Aap aana kabhi bhi, but mere rules hai thodey.” Talking about the rules at her home, she added, “Bed pe soney k pahle nahana hota hai and tel nahi lagana.” The backstage staff added a new rule that guests cannot use the washroom at her place. To this Bhuvan exclaimed, “Toh aap kaha jaate ho?” Shehnaz clarified that she knows the rules and how to keep her washroom clean, so she follows all the rules. But guests are not allowed to use her washroom. Bhuvan adds, “Ye kaha ka zulum hai?” The comedian also talked about his growth as a Youtuber and his career. On the professional front, Shehnaz is all set to make her big Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

