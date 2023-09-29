Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Actress reveals doctor advised her against practising yoga; Here’s Why

Shehnaaz Gill is currently one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Currently, she is garnering attention for her Bollywood movie Thank You For Coming which also stars actress Bhumi Pednekar. The actress who came to the limelight with her stint in Bigg Boss has come a long way from where she started. Over the years, she has lost significant weight and got back in shape. On many occasions, the actress shared that she is working on herself.

Shehnaaz Gill on why cannot practice yoga

In her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, the actress recently welcomed Bollywood beauty, Shilpa Shetty. It’s no secret that she has a strong fitness game and the actress is passionate about yoga. Shehnaaz shared that she got inspired by her to do yoga. “Mein aapse seekhi hu yoga karna. (I have learnt yoga from you),” revealed the actress. Shilpa Shetty appreciates her, and says, “My god Shehnaaz, superb, fit hui ho, a big round of applause.” Shehnaaz thanked her and shared that the doctor advised her not to practice yoga anymore.

Watch a snippet of their conversation here:

Shehnaaz Gill talked about what went wrong and how she hurt herself while practising yoga. She explained, “Mereko actually nazar lag gayi hain, aab yoga kar nahi pati, doctor ne mana kar diya. Arrey yaar, kya huya, wo Babba ji hain, wo karwa rahe the. Ek din kya huya… Wo halasana nahi hote, uusme mere tangey pura neeche taak jajate hain. Meine kaha, ‘wow’. (I cannot practice yoga anymore because doctors advised me not to. What happened actually, I was practicing halasana and I was surprised to see by legs went all the way back).” Shilpa interrupted and asked if she had spinal cord issues. But, the actress explained she was lying on the bed and wanted to flaunt her yoga skills. On a video call with her grandparents, she tried doing the asana while lying on the bed. “Mere taach awaz aayi yaha se (pointing at the back of her neck) meine kaha ye kya huya? C3, C5 hil gaya.” Hearing this, Shilpa Shetty shared that even she had spondylosis issues due to C4 and C5. This is why she started yoga to put it back into place. She advised the Thank You For Coming actress, “Araam araam se karo aur sahi technique se karo. Sahi technique use karna bohot zaroori hain. (Do it slowly and use the right technique.)”

