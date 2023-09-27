Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Actress reveals she once took fan to washroom to click selfie; Here’s Why

Shehnaaz Gill, the lovely actress is currently making waves in the Bollywood industry. The actress, best known for her stint in the television and showbiz industry is one of the most successful actresses of recent times. Besides her stint in the acting world, Shehnaaz Gill is an exceptional host which she proved with her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, the actress held the last episode of the season and the guest was none other than, Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty.

Shehnaaz Gill on taking a fan to the washroom to click selfie

Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty had a great time chatting about fitness, their fan following, and their career. In this episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, Shehnaaz Gill shared a funny anecdote about an incident with a fan. She shared that whenever she goes out in public places, she wears a mask and a cap so that people do not recognize her. Once the actress went to a shopping mall and had her face covered. But, a fan approached her recognizing her. She said, "Ek ladki aayi aur usne pehchaan liya. Meine kaha shit, agar ek ko picture mili toh sab taang karega, meri toh shopping beech mein reh jayegi. (A girl came and she recognised me. I was like, shit, if one gets a picture, others will join and my shopping will be incomplete)" However, she didn’t request a selfie and only wanted to hug her. She also told Shehnaaz not to uncover her face as everyone around would throng her. Shehnaaz obliged her request gladly. However, Shehnaaz felt bad and asked her to go to the washroom where they took the selfie.

Here's a snippet of Shehnaaz Gill's conversation with Shilpa Shetty:

Shehnaaz Gill's recent post about fans

Very recently on social media, Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a post where she expressed gratitude towards her fans. She wrote, "This pure love is beyond words, beyond anything in this world. I am so lucky that I have this most loving family of fans around the world. Your support is like my driving fuel & I promise to keep doing more and more interesting projects for you all!"

