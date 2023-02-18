Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Bhuvan Bam gets the best acting advice from the actress, Watch
Youtuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam recently graced the talk show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaz Gill.
Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, which streams on her YouTube channel. Popular celebrities are gracing the show to promote their films and Shehnaaz hosts a fun interaction with them. The first episode went live in November last year and it was graced by none other than Rajkumar Rao. Recently, popular YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam was on the show to promote his web series Taaza Khabar.
Shehnaaz took to her Instagram to share a clip of the upcoming episode. She tells Bhuvan, “You do best in your life, achhi acting karo, phaad do acting, aysi acting karo jo dikhe bhi na. (Act well, rock the scenes, do such acting that cannot even be seen)” After a few minutes of silence, Bhuvan replies, “Duniya ki sabsi wahiyad advice jo meine suni hai wo hai ki aysi acting karo jo dikhe na. (The most stupid advice in the world that I have heard is to act like you can't be seen.)” To this, both of them start laughing hysterically. The caption for the post on the actress’s account reads, “Full episode with @bhuvan.bam22 out on 20th Feb 11:11 am ist on my YouTube channel.”
Watch the clip here:
Bhuvan Bam commented on the post and wrote, “Thank you for the amazing advice @shehnaazgill.” Fans are excited to watch the episode. Many of them went on to interpret her advice in the comment section. Most fans commented that Shehnaz’s advice is actually good and what she meant is that acting should always be natural.
About Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaz Gill started her career as a model. She has been making headlines post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. On the professional front, the actress is all set to make her big Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Bhagyashree and will be released in April 2023.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande REVEALS who could play Manav in Pavitra Rishta if it was re-made into a movie
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more