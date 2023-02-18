Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Bhuvan Bam gets the best acting advice from the actress, Watch

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, which streams on her YouTube channel. Popular celebrities are gracing the show to promote their films and Shehnaaz hosts a fun interaction with them. The first episode went live in November last year and it was graced by none other than Rajkumar Rao. Recently, popular YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam was on the show to promote his web series Taaza Khabar.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram to share a clip of the upcoming episode. She tells Bhuvan, “You do best in your life, achhi acting karo, phaad do acting, aysi acting karo jo dikhe bhi na. (Act well, rock the scenes, do such acting that cannot even be seen)” After a few minutes of silence, Bhuvan replies, “Duniya ki sabsi wahiyad advice jo meine suni hai wo hai ki aysi acting karo jo dikhe na. (The most stupid advice in the world that I have heard is to act like you can't be seen.)” To this, both of them start laughing hysterically. The caption for the post on the actress’s account reads, “Full episode with @bhuvan.bam22 out on 20th Feb 11:11 am ist on my YouTube channel.”