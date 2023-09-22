Did Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav steal THESE things from hotels?

Shehnaaz Gill, the popular actress whose fame has been skyrocketing in recent days, has been captivating audiences with her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. This bubbly actress, known for her candidness and humor, has welcomed a host of celebrities on her show, providing fans with entertaining and heartwarming conversations. Many popular Bollywood celebrities also appeared on the show to promote their films and shows.

Recently, Elvish Yadav, the history-making winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 graced her show. Elvish achieved a remarkable feat as the first wild card contestant to clinch the coveted title, and his appearance on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill was a delightful treat for fans. During their interaction, Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav delved into a playful and humorous conversation about a rather common but often overlooked aspect of hotel stays – the act of taking souvenirs, albeit unintentionally. The exchange between the two stars gave viewers a peek into their fun-filled camaraderie. Elvish Yadav, known for his candidness, disclosed his lighthearted confession to Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz asked him, "Toh aapne kabhi hotel se, normal cheezein jo log churate hain, jyase... aapko pata hi hain" (So, have you ever taken things from hotels, like... you know). Elvish admitted, "Tauliya churana? (Steal towels?)" Shehnaaz nodded in acknowledgment, prompting Elvish to reveal one of his quirky hotel heists. He shared, "Chhote wale tauliya churiayi meine gym ke liye" (I once stole small towels for the gym).

Their banter continued as Shehnaaz asked, "Hanger nahi churaye?" (You didn't steal hangers?). Elvish playfully laughed it off, responding, "Hanger kaun churate hain, wo ghar mein hota hi hain apne" (Who steals hangers? We have them at home already). Elvish went on to list a few more items that he took back home from the hotel. He confessed, "Meine churaye hain lotion, chhote wale tauliya, ek bade wale tauli, ek saboon ki tikiya" (I've stolen lotion, small towels, a big towel, and a soap dish). Shehnaaz, with her trademark charm, added, "Wo bohot achhi hain" (Those are quite useful). Elvish humorously chimed in, "Wo important hain" (They are important). The actress clarified that the soap bars are meant for their use, saying, "Kyunki humare use ke liye diya hain na unho ne" (Because they've provided them for our use). Elvish, always ready with a witty remark, concluded, "Phir chori kya, humara saman hain, utha ke le jaa rahe hain bas" (Then it's not theft; it's our stuff, we're just taking it with us). This light-hearted exchange between Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav proves that even our favorite stars are a lot like us.

